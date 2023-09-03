BERNAMA TV DOCUMENTARY ENTERS SEMI-FINALS OF NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL FILM AWARDS

The documentary 'Endless Ties: Uniting Waste and Humanity' regarding the relationship between solid waste and humans produced by Bernama TV has made it to the semi-finals of the New York International Film Awards 2023 (NYIFA 2023).

The documentary’s producer Hazlinda Hamzah, when contacted today, said production began in May and it was aired in July.

She said this was the only entry from Malaysia that would be competing with about 60 documentaries from various other countries to make it to the finals.

"The Malay language version of the documentary titled 'Sisa dan Manusia, Berpisah Tiada', with a runtime of 30 minutes, focuses on the disposal and collection of solid waste in the state of Selangor.

"This piece of work allows the audience to explore the impact of solid waste on daily life, its impact on the environment as well as human efforts in managing and minimising solid waste for the sake of long-term environmental sustainability," said Hazlinda, who is also the scriptwriter of the documentary.

According to Hazlinda, the documentary also gathers interviews with local authorities, waste management contractors, environmental experts, activists and members of the public to uncover the rarely reported stories behind the relationship between humans and solid waste.

"This achievement is an extraordinary recognition of the hard work and creativity of the Bernama TV documentary production team in producing better quality work for broadcast on the Bernama platform.

"This documentary was successfully produced through the collaboration of Bernama TV, Subang Jaya City Council and KDEB Waste Management in addition to other individuals," she said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency