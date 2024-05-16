PUTRAJAYA, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin is among six individuals appointed as members of the council of the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI). The appointment was announced in MPI's annual general meeting, today. Also elected are Sinar Harian editor-in-chief Zamri Rambli; TV3 Digital, News and Current Affairs senior editor Azri Atan; and Utusan TV assistant editor Ainol Amriz Ismail. Others include Sin Chew Media Corp Sdn Bhd deputy executive editor-in-chief Choo Joon Kian; and Sabah Journalists Association's honorary member Dr Diana Dominic. MPI, in a statement, said that the council is the highest body in the administrative management of MPI, and acts as policymaker in determining its direction and future. It also said that the election was made in accordance with MPI's Memorandum and Articles of Association. Following the latest appointments, the council has nine members, including the president, deputy president and vice-president . In addition, the meeting also unanimously agreed to re-appoint three key positions, namely Datuk Yong Soo Heong as president for two years, as well as deputy president Farrah Naz Karim and vice-president Brian Martin. The meeting also agreed with the proposed amendments to the 17-year-old MPI constitution, in line with current and future needs. Yong said today's meeting symbolises the continuation of reforms in MPI activities, where members are empowered to voice their opinions so that MPI administration can be run more inclusively and smoothly. He added that the leadership of MPI will comply with the request from members that the training activities, which are the core activities, should always be improved for the good of the journalism industry in the country. Source: BERNAMA News Agency