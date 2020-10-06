Bernaldez to fight Argentinian in Miami Oct. 17

Orthodox Mark “Machete” Bernaldez of General Santos City will fight Ezequiel Alberto “Beto” Tevez of Argentina on Oct. 17 at the Manual Artime Community Center Theater in Miami.

The 24-year-old Bernaldez (20W-4L-0D, 14KO) lost to undefeated Albert Bell of the United States by a unanimous decision on July 2 in his first outing at The Bubble in MGM Grand, Las Vegas.

Tevez (13W-6L-0D, 4KO), on the other hand, lost by a knockout to undefeated Henry Lebron of Puerto Rico in the 3rd round on Nov. 9 last year.

Meanwhile, welterweight Jameson Bacon of Mandaue will face Gonzalo Carlos Dallera of Argentina in the undercard.

Bacon (23W-4L-OD, 15KO) last saw action against Darragh Foley of Australia on Nov. 16.

The 30-year old Bacon knocked down Foley in the first round but still lost the 8-round fight.

Dallera (6W-8L-0D, 4KO), on the other hand, recently lost to Branden Pizzaro of the US by a knockout in the third round on Feb. 8 in Florida.

The boxing match is being promoted by M & R Boxing Promotions headed by Laura Ching with Melvin Rivas as the matchmaker.

Source: Philippines News Agency