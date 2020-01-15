Benguet farmers, traders to appeal 3-day Divisoria closure

Vegetable farmers and traders here supplying highland vegetables to Metro Manila will meet with Manila Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno" Domagoso on Wednesday to ask him to allow them to bring products to Divisoria from January 17 to 19.

Farmers and truckers were alarmed with the closure of Recto Avenue in Manila for three days for the celebration of the feast of Sto. NiAo.

Hi-Land Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative manager Augusta Balanoy said farmers would lose profit and may not even harvest their crops for fear that they would go to waste.

Truckers bring at least 400 tons of assorted vegetables daily to Divisoria.

According to Rudy Bulawan, chairman of the grievance committee of the traders and truckers, the whole stretch was declared zero-vendor by Moreno from January 17 to 19. This is aside from another day devoted to asphalting the road where the parade would pass.

About 1.2 million to 1.5 million kg. of assorted vegetables are transported daily from the trading post here, ang 500,000 tons go to Divisoria. During holidays, the volume doubles or triples.

Benguet farmers are already reeling from the low price of vegetables due to overproduction and the usual slowdown in demand in January after the holiday season.

Bulawan and Balanoy were hoping that Moreno would reconsider the three-day total closure so that Benguet farmers would not incur more losses.

Earlier, the vegetable traders' group had requested the Baguio City government to give them space at Session Road on Sundays this month to sell vegetables.

However, the city council has yet to approve an ordinance on the continued Sunday closure of Baguio's main thoroughfare.

Source: Philippines News Agency