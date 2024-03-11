Latest News

Below P1 oil price rollback on March 12

Pump prices will be lower by less than PHP1 per liter starting Tuesday. In separate advisories Monday, Cleanfuel, Caltex, Jetti, Petro Gazz, Seaoil and Shell announced they will cut gasoline prices by PHP0.50 per liter and PHP0.25 per liter for diesel prices. Caltex, Seaoil and Shell will also slash kerosene prices by PHP0.30 per liter. Other oil firms are expected to follow suit. Last week, local oil players adjusted upward gasoline prices while slashing diesel and kerosene prices. With the oil price adjustments last week, the Department of Energy (DOE) said year-to-date prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene posted net increments of PHP5.95 per liter, PHP4.05 per liter and PHP0.05 per liter, respectively. Source: Philippines News Agency

