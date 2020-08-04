Belmonte condemns ‘shoot to kill’ post of QC exec

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Tuesday condemned the post of a local city official suggesting a “shoot to kill” approach for modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) violators.

“Ang pahayag ng pinuno ng Task Force Disiplina na si Konsehal Rannie Ludovica ay aming kinokondena, ito ay mali, inappropriate and irresponsible (We condemn the remark of Task Force Disiplina head Councilor Rannie Ludovica, this is wrong, inappropriate and irresponsible),” she said in a briefing.

Belmonte clarified that the remark was posted on a personal Facebook page and does not reflect the policies and principles of the whole QC government.

Belmonte said she has already discussed the matter with Ludovica.

She said while the post was irresponsible, she understands that it only stemmed from frustrations.

“Frustrated siya dahil limang buwan na tayong nagpapaalala sa tao na magsuot ng mask, wag lumabas ng mga tahanan kung hindi naman kinakailangan, wag mag-basketball, wag mag-toma o mag-tagay, wag mag-karaoke, pero pagtapos ng limang buwan ay napagmamasdan pa rin natin ito at tingin niya yan ang mga naging dahilan kung bakit tumaas ang mga bilang natin (He was frustrated because its been five months that we have been reminding people to wear their masks, stay at home, don’t drink liquor in public places. But after five months, it’s still the same, and he thinks this caused the spike in numbers),” Belmonte said.

She added that for Ludovica, the lack of discipline of many people is one of the reasons why the government needed to revert Metro Manila to MECQ.

Belmonte said while the MECQ is a breather for most health care front-liners, it has a huge impact on the livelihood of most daily wage earners who will not be able to go to work anew and earn a living for their family.

She said she believes that the action of Ludovica “was nothing more but to express his frustrations”.

Belmonte said Ludovica has since apologized to her and to the rest of QC government officials and explained that he had no bad intentions, and admitted his fault in expressing his frustrations on social media.

In another Facebook post, Ludovica clarified that his post is in no way related to any policy of the QC government and that he, like all the other front-liners who sacrifice their own safety and health and that of their family to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19, believes that the strict adherence to imposed health protocol is the only way to fight the disease.

