﻿Belgica pushes for death penalty vs. corrupt officials

Former Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) chairperson Greco Belgica has vowed to push for the death penalty on corrupt officials if he wins the Senate race.

In a press briefing here Thursday, Belgica said part of his advocacies is the revival of the death penalty for corrupt officials and drug lords.

The senatorial aspirant said he will make the drug war and peace and order a priority to attain economic recovery. This entails, he said, strengthening the justice system.

“If elected, I’ll make sure to continue the policies set by President Rodrigo Duterte. I will also make the anti-drug war a priority,” Belgica said.

Another legislative advocacy, he said, is changing the system of government into a federal setup “to provide more developments to Mindanao and break the Imperial Manila.”

Meanwhile, he also urged the Filipino electorate to vote for candidates based on “excellent track record and not just by popularity.”

“Just vote honestly and firmly. It should be based on their principles and not just being popular,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency