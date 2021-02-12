Belgian Covid-19 vaccines to be available for PH

The Belgian Embassy in Manila on Thursday assured that all coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines manufactured in Belgium, specifically Pfizer and Janssen, would be available for “all countries, including the Philippines.”

“Belgium is very proud to be at the epicenter of the manufacturing of vaccines during this pandemic where two vaccines are being produced – Pfizer and J&J (Johnson & Johnson) Janssen. Belgium guarantees that the Covid-19 vaccines will be available for all countries, including the Philippines,” it said in a statement.

The assurance was made as it announced a “new procedure” for securing a license to export Covid-19 vaccines outside of the European Union (EU).

In a note verbale dated Feb. 9, the Belgian government said it would spare no effort to ensure that pharmaceutical companies within its borders would be able to “fulfill their contractual obligations towards third countries and the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines will not be interrupted” under said process.

Within Europe, Belgium is responsible for granting export licenses for Covid-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and soon also Johnson & Johnson.

The EU placed a temporary export control on Covid-19 vaccines made inside the bloc.

But it earlier assured that the Philippines and other low-income countries would be exempted from the restriction.