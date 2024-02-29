Beijing to host 2027 World Athletics Championships

ANKARA: Beijing has been chosen to host the 2027 World Athletics Championships, track and field's governing body said Wednesday. The World Athletics Council selected the city at a meeting in Glasgow. "Congratulations to Beijing on their successful bid to host the World Athletics Championships in 2027, 12 years after our athletes lit up the National Stadium for the 15th edition of our global showpiece," World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said. "With a population of more than 1.4 billion, China is one of the biggest sports markets in the world," Coe said. "With the announcement of China as our next host, our last four World Athletics Championships have now been awarded to the world's four largest economies; the USA (Oregon), the EU (Budapest), Japan (Tokyo) and China (Beijing)," he added. China will also host the World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2025 in Nanjing. Beijing previously hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics and the 2022 Winter Games. Source: Philippines News Agency