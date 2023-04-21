Beer and Beats: Victoria™ Partners with Leading Mexican Band Grupo Firme for 2023 United States Tour

Traditional Mexican beer brand offers fans the chance to connect with Grupo Firme via all-access concert trip, prize packs

Grupo Firme and Victoria CHICAGO, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Considered Mexico’s oldest beer brand, VictoriaTM has announced a new partnership with Grupo Firme, one of the most popular acts in Latin music today. As presenting sponsor of the nationwide Hay Que Conectarla tour, Victoria is elevating the experience for Grupo Firme fans at all U.S. concerts and launching a sweepstakes to reward a lucky beer drinker with a trip for four to see the Latin stars perform live.

“Victoria is proud to bring together the authentic taste of Victoria beer with the charisma and exuberance of Grupo Firme, as both brands are deeply connected to Mexican culture,” said Ryan Anderson, Senior Director, Brand Marketing, Victoria. “Victoria is known as one of Mexico’s ‘best kept secrets,’ but this partnership allows us to expand the reach of our brand’s rich Mexican heritage to new fans through the unique sounds of Grupo Firme and a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience.”

To enter the sweepstakes, consumers 21+ can scan the QR code found on Victoria displays at retailers nationwide and complete an entry form from May 8 through August 31. One grand prize winner will receive an exclusive all-access experience, complete with soundcheck access with the band and VIP seating for the concert. In addition to the grand prize, fans can win a Victoria and Grupo Firme prize pack, including a branded jersey, a wireless speaker and more.

Founded in 2013, Grupo Firme is a Regional Mexican Band based in Tijuana, Baja California. In 2022, Grupo Firme cemented themselves as top artists in the Latin music space by selling out the most consecutive nights at the Crypto.com Arena of any Spanish-speaking act and taking home a major win at the Latin Grammys for Best Banda Album. The same year, the band made history as the first Regional Mexican Band to ever play at Coachella as a main act for both weekends and had more than 1.6 million people attend their 2022 tour.1 With a mix of original songs, covers and collaborations with popular artists, Grupo Firme has captivated new fans across the nation, selling out stadium shows, with over 21 sold-out shows from their 2022 tour alone.

“Like our fans, we take pride in our heritage and we’re honored to have Victoria, a beer with strong Mexican roots, as a partner,” said Eduin Caz, lead singer of Grupo Firme. “Victoria has a proud legacy and a long tradition of bringing people together which is exactly what we love about touring – seeing our fans dancing and singing along, and of course, enjoying authentic Mexican beer.”

Victoria is the presenting sponsor of Grupo Firme’s 2023 U.S. tour, which includes 12 upcoming appearances in 10 cities. More dates will be announced soon.

April 21 and 22: Fort Meyers, FL

April 28: Nashville, TN

April 29: Birmingham, AL

May 5: Memphis, TN

May 6: Oklahoma City, OK

May 12 and 13: El Paso, TX

May 19: Tucson, AZ

May 20: Albuquerque, NM

May 27: Los Angeles, CA

May 28: Chicago, IL

In 1865, Victoria beer was born in Toluca, Mexico and features the unique barley crop and top water quality of the area. This combination led to a historied production of some of Mexico’s leading beer in both domestic and international markets. Today, Victoria’s resiliency and popularity keep it in-market and has the honor of being the grandfather of all Mexican beer brands to date.

For more information, visit VictoriaUSA.com and @CervezaVictoriaUSA on Instagram.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Instant Win Game is void in New Jersey; Sweepstakes/Instant Win Game is void where prohibited. Starts 10:00 AM ET on 5/8/23 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 8/31/23. No alcohol awarded with prizes. For complete details, see Official Rules at VictoriaUSA.com.

About Victoria

Considered the oldest beer in Mexico, Victoria is an ultra-premium, Vienna-style lager with light-to-medium body and slight malt sweetness. Its flavor contains a toasted malt character perfectly balanced with a smooth crisp finish. The brand has true Mexican authenticity and a proud heritage, with a long tradition of bringing people together. For more information, follow Victoria on Facebook at Facebook.com/ cervezavictoriausa. Victoria is exclusively brewed in Mexico and imported and marketed for the U.S. by Crown Imports LLC

1 Attendance numbers based on Grupo Firme’s United States, Mexico, Colombia, Coachella and Monday night tour stops in 2022.

