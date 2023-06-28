BEEF UP SURVEILLANCE, PATROL OPERATIONS IN ESSZONE – ESSCOM COMMANDER

Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) chief DCP Victor Sanjos wants surveillance and patrol operations in the Eastern Sabah Safety Zone (ESSZone) to be further intensified, including with the use of fighter jets and helicopters.

In a statement today, he said that integrated operations must be stepped up, especially in areas suspected of being the routes of cross-border crimes in order to curb and prevent kidnap-for-ransom (KFR) group Abu Sayyaf from sneaking into Sabah waters.

“When I was appointed as the ESSCom commander, I wanted to see the EssZone community, especially foreign tourists who come to the east coast, feel confident about the level of security while they are here,” he said.

“That is why the ‘show of presence’ by security forces in hotspot areas is necessary to provide security and protection to tourists,” said Victor who took over the post from DCP Mohd Ali Tamby on June 7.

According to Victor, although the situation in the ESSZone was under control, it was still important to have security forces present in strategic locations to thwart attempts by outside elements to undermine the ESSZone’s security.

Meanwhile, he said ESSCom would take proactive measures to address security perceptions in the ESSZone, as some foreign countries such as Japan and Korea still do not allow their citizens to visit certain areas on the east coast of Sabah.

“The security forces have successfully stopped kidnapping incidents in the (eastern Sabah) waters over the past few years, but there may still be concerns and perceptions about safety on the east coast of Sabah based on the travel advisories issued by the countries to their citizens in the country,” he said.

Victor also urged the ESSZone maritime community to work together to curb cross-border crimes and the entry of illegal immigrants into the country.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency