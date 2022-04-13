﻿Be vigilant, Pinoys in NY told after Brooklyn shooting

Filipinos in New York were told to be vigilant following a shooting incident in Brooklyn that left scores of individuals injured.

Consul General Elmer Cato on Wednesday said the consulate is still waiting for information from local authorities about the victims’ nationalities, 10 of whom were shot by an attacker that remains at large.

“The Philippine Consulate General advises kababayan to exercise extreme caution in view of the city-wide manhunt for the suspect in this morning’s shooting incident in Brooklyn,” the post said in an advisory on Wednesday.

“The suspect, who is armed and dangerous, remains on the loose. There is a massive police mobilization ongoing. Kababayan(s) are advised to report any abandoned packages on subways, bus stops, or public places, especially along the N, R, and other Brooklyn subway lines,” it added.

Cato said the consulate is checking on the Filipino community in Brooklyn where an undetermined number of Filipinos are working and at least 8,764 are residing.

At least 23 were injured from the rush-hour shooting that occurred at the 36th Street Subway station in Brooklyn past 8 a.m. (US EDT time) on April 12, 2022.

New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the gunman donned what appeared to be a gas mask then took a canister out of his bag and opened it.

When smoke filled the Manhattan-bound N train, which was then waiting to enter the 36th Street station, the suspect opened fire and shot multiple people on the subway and the platform.

Sewell said the suspect was wearing a green construction vest and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The New York City Police Department has so far identified a certain Frank James as a person of interest in the investigation.

Source: Philippines News Agency