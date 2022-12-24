Be safe during Christmas celebrations, Palace advises public

MANILA : Malacañang on Saturday reminded the public to continue following minimum public health standards to ensure a safe Christmas celebration.

In a Facebook post, the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) cautioned that the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) remains a threat to public health.

“Ngayong Pasko, alalahanin ang kaligtasan ng ating sarili, pamilya, at mga kaibigan sa patuloy na paglaban natin sa (This Christmas, consider the safety of everyone, including our family and friends, amid our continuing fight against) Covid-19,” the OPS stated.

“Bagama’t maluwag na ang restrictions para sa mga pagtitipon, malaki pa rin ang maitutulong ng pagsunod sa health protocols para maipagdiwang ang Pasko at Bagong Taon nang may mabuting kalusugan (While the restrictions on gatherings have been further eased, adhering to health protocols will still be a big help in ensuring our good health as we celebrate Christmas and New Year),” it added.

The OPS urged continuous wearing of face masks, regular washing of hands, social distancing, good airflow and vaccination.

Four cases of the more transmissible BF.7 Omicron subvariant have been detected in the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Friday.

The DOH, however, said Covid-19 infections are less likely to exceed 5,000 after the holiday season and the situation may still be manageable

Source: Philippines News Agency