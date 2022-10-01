Be open to ‘latest innovations, new ideas,’ PBBM tells mayors

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has asked local leaders to improve their performance by adopting the latest technology trends and taking new approaches.

During the mass oath-taking of newly elected officers and directorate members of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) at Malacañan Palace in Manila, Marcos told the mayors that there is always room for growth and opportunities.

“In seeking and employing the best solutions for our people, let us be open to all the latest innovations, new ideas, and fresh perspectives,” he said, based on a short video clip uploaded by state-run Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM) in its official Facebook page on Friday night.

Marcos advised the local chief executives to welcome partnerships with the private sector to attain the government’s bid for infrastructure development and digital transformation.

He also reminded them of their role as “just and morally upright” leaders who aim to give their constituents a comfortable life.

“Let us include private partnerships to maximize the service that we give to the people. Let us use that to implement critical projects in each locality, especially those related to infrastructure and digitalization,” Marcos said.

The Chief Executive also assured the local leaders of the national government’s support amid their preparations for the implementation of the full transfer of responsibilities to local government units (LGUs).

He said the provision of the Local Government Support Fund – Growth Equity Fund (LGSF-GEF) would ensure that “no LGUs have been left behind” in the implementation of the full devolution of functions.

“As we prepare for the full devolution of this year, let me assure you that this national government will do the best of our ability. We will help you meet the demands of this devolution, including the realization of your respective transition plans,” Marcos told the LMP officials.

“Together, may we take good care of the trust placed in us by adhering to our pledge to be just and morally upright leaders as we strive to realize our goals for our beloved nation,” he said in another Facebook post.

The LGSF-GEF Program will benefit about 430 LGUs consisting of three provinces, seven cities, 150 municipalities, and 270 barangays from 2022 to 2023.

The program aims to provide additional funding to LGUs identified as poor, disadvantaged, and lagging to support the implementation of their priority projects and services.

The LGSF-GEF can be used for the implementation of the LGUs’ infrastructure projects, such as roads, evacuation centers, or water systems, or non-infrastructure projects, such as financial aid or medical assistance.

On September 14, Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. told the 430 beneficiary LGUs to use the PHP1.25-billion support fund to help them carry out devolved functions and services, particularly on projects that are most beneficial and responsive to their constituents.

Source: Philippines News Agency