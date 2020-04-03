BCDA to turn New Clark City gov’t centers into Covid hospital

Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) president and CEO Vivencio Dizon said Friday two government buildings in New Clark City will be converted into “Covid hospital”.

During the Laging Handa briefing, Dizon said the facility can accommodate 1,000 patients.

The government prepares quarantine facilities due to the rising number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases and persons under investigation (PUIs) in the country, which the hospitals can no longer accommodate. These facilities also aim to isolate these individuals to prevent the spread of the virus.

The two government buildings that will be converted into a hospital are part of the National Government Administrative Center (NGAC), BCDA’s development in New Clark City in Central Luzon that will house satellite government offices and major administrative offices of executive departments and agencies.

The government used the Athletes’ Village in New Clark City as a quarantine area for Filipinos returning from Hubei, China.

Dizon said the last batch of individuals that were confined in the 125-room Athletes’ Village were discharged last Tuesday.

Aside from the NGAC in New Clark City, Dizon said the Asean Convention Center inside the Clark Freeport Zone is also ready to be used as a quarantine area. The center has over 200 beds.

The “Covid hospital” and the quarantine facilities for Covid-19 patients and PUIs were designed by Architect Daniel Lichauco, an expert in hospital design.

“We are preparing the New Clark City for our PUIs in Central Luzon, (particularly) for Tarlac and Pampanga,” Dizon said in Filipino.

He added the Philippine Arena in Bulacan will be a mega-quarantine zone for Bulacan and the entire Central Luzon after Iglesia Ni Cristo agreed with the government to use its property.

In the National Capital Region, 12 facilities will be converted into quarantine areas.

The BCDA chief said the Manila Electric Co. will be providing free electricity in these quarantine facilities, while PLDT, Inc. and Globe Telecom will also give free internet services.

Food will be served for free for patients and staff.

As of April 2, there are 2,633 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Philippines. Source: Philippines News Agency