BCDA president is 3T czar: Palace

Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) President Vivencio Dizon is the country’s chief coordinator of the government’s Trace, Treat, and Test (3T) program, Malacañang said on Monday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made this announcement after Dizon was designated National Task Force Deputy Chief Implementer of the government’s response against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Buung-buo naman po ang tiwala ng buong IATF at ng Presidente kay Vince Dizon para maging T3 czar (The Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and President Rodrigo Duterte have full trust in Vince Dizon in being T3 czar),” Roque said in a virtual presser.

Roque expressed hope that with Dizon as T3 czar, the country would be able to increase its testing capacity to help flatten the curve or slow down the virus’ rate of infection.

“Pagtiwalaan po natin si Ginoong Vince Dizon na mapapadami pa niya ang testing capacity ng buong bayan, hindi lang po ng gobyerno, pati po ng pribadong sektor (Let us trust Mr. Vince Dizon to increase the testing capacity of the country, not only in the public but also in the private sector),” he said.

He, meanwhile, defended the Department of Health (DOH) anew from allegations that they are lying about the real scope of the Covid-19 situation and numbers.

“Siguro hindi naman po pagsisinungaling iyan. It’s just siguro, mas kinakailangan natin nang mas accurate reporting (Perhaps it’s not lying. It’s just perhaps there is a need for more accurate reporting),” he said.

As of Monday (May 4), data from the DOH showed a total of 9,485 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Philippines with 623 deaths and 1,315 recoveries.

The government has conducted a total of 104,146 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, excluding tests conducted by the private sector, Roque said.

There are also 15 We Heal as One Centers, which act as quarantine hubs, in Metro Manila and nearby provinces which have air-conditioned cubicles with plug-in outlets, free food for patients and the medical staff, free internet connection, and round-the-clock medical assistance.

On April 30, Duterte signed Executive Order (EO) 112, imposing ECQ in high-risk areas and general community quarantine (GCQ) in the rest of the country until May 15.

Under EO 112, ECQ is imposed in Metro Manila; Central Luzon, except Aurora; Calabarzon; Benguet; Pangasinan; Iloilo province; Cebu province; Bacolod City; and Davao City.

GCQ is being implemented in all low-risk and moderate-risk areas nationwide.

The decision to place other areas under GCQ will depend on the rate of infection, health capacity, and economic factors.

