BCDA allots Camp John Hay space for Baguio City offices

The Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) has allotted 10,187 square meters inside the Camp John Hay reservation for the transfer of several offices at the City Hall compound.

City information officer Aileen Refuerzo on Tuesday said that a geotechnical investigation report on a portion of the 10,187-square meter property inside the Camp John Hay reservation, which is being managed by the John Hay Management Corporation (JHMC), a subsidiary of the BCDA. is being awaited to assure the safety and stability of the soil.

The report forms part of the document in finalizing the agreement between the BCDA and the city government.

The area will host the Baguio Central Fire Station (BCFS) and Multi-Purpose Building, the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Building, and the Baguio Justice Hall.

At present, the BCFS, EMS, and the Justice Hall occupy an area at the city hall compound, which the city government hopes to reclaim for the expansion of its services.

At the second quarter of 2020, the city government started doing an inventory of the land it is utilizing and/or titled to the local government to maximize their utilization as plans for the construction of an annex building of the city hall was being discussed.

Several offices under the local government are located in various parts of the city, making it difficult for clients to hop from one office to the other when processing a document. This will also decongest the main building, which is over a century old with areas at the current Justice Hall to be utilized for city offices.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong earlier assured city officials that he will try to discuss with the BCDA the possibility of the agency apportioning an area for the possible transfer of the Justice Hall, fire office, EMS, and for the city’s multi-purpose building.

It was learned that the BCDA is allowing the use of the area to the city government on usufructuary agreement.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) recommended an in-depth study of the property’s stability considering a report that the area moved during a typhoon that happened some years back.

Earlier, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Cordillera has said that they were also allotted an area within the reservation for their office.

OCD-CAR currently rents an old house at first road Quezon Hill.