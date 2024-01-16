BBM seeks enhanced PH-Brazil bilateral ties

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday expressed his intent to expand the Philippines' bilateral relations with Brazil. This, as Marcos received the credentials of new Brazilian Ambassador Gilberto Fonseca Guimarães de Moura in a ceremony at Malacañan Palace in Manila. Marcos, during the presentation of credentials, assured the Brazilian envoy of the Philippines' commitment to the two countries' "continued reciprocal support" for each other within the principles of the United Nations and other multilateral fora. 'I wish you an enjoyable and fulfilling stay here in our country and I hope you will experience the warm hospitality of the Filipino people,' Marcos told the new Brazilian ambassador. Marcos said Brazil has become one of the Philippines' valued partners when it comes to technical cooperation, agriculture, trade and investment, defense, and environmental protection, since the establishment of the two nations' diplomatic relations in 1946. Marcos said he is looking forward to further collaboration in the areas of cooperation. He also expressed his support for Brazil's hosting of the 30th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2025. 'Brazil is a powerful voice in marshaling collective action towards the protection of the environment and addressing the effects of climate change, which is the foremost existential threat to our species today,' Marcos said. In his remarks, the Brazilian ambassador expressed his country's commitment to overcoming challenges and expanding collaboration with the Philippines. The Philippines and Brazil will be celebrating their 78th year of diplomatic relations in July this year. Established in July 1946, the two countries' diplomatic ties have been dedicated to peace, economic and social development, equality, and the condemnation of racial discrimination and terrorism, among others. Source: Philippines News Agency