﻿BBM, Sara to campaign together more

The UniTeam tandem of presidential candidate, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr., and vice presidential candidate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, will be campaigning together more in the coming days.

Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD) President and House Majority Leader Martin G. Romualdez made the promise late Monday afternoon when asked during a press conference in Davao City on what would be next for the frontrunning UniTeam.

“We will be unveiling the schedules for the month of March and you will be seeing actually more of the UniTeam campaign together,” said Romualdez, Duterte’s campaign manager.

He said seeing the two top poll aspirants together on stage always draws an “explosive” reaction from voters.

“Nakikita po natin na while they try to cover as much territory as possible, nakikita natin, pag [mag]kasama ang UniTeam, napaka-explosive ng reaction ng tao. Di ba? So we have seen na nagre-resonate talaga itong UniTeam campaign and they really like to see Mayor Inday Sara with BBM campaign together so we will try to also give that to the people,” Romualdez said.

Marcos and Duterte, he said, would still split up on the campaign trail whenever needed, as this would allow them to cover more ground with less than three months to go before the May 2022 polls.

“You will see a more cohesive, a more coordinated, a more focused, and a more successful campaign. You will see the best campaign ever waged in the Republic of the Philippines for we have no other than our chair of Lakas-CMD here, taking the cudgels for not just the party but for the UniTeam making sure that we will win in this elections. Kaya very proud tayo,” he said of the presidential daughter.

Romualdez also praised Duterte for recently completing the loaded schedule of the “Mahalin Natin ang Pilipinas Ride” — the latter’s signature land caravan that ran from February 1 to 28.

During the caravan, Duterte was able to visit 34 provinces and attend 70 official stops.

“What she says, she does. What she starts, she finishes,” Romualdez said. “True to form ginawa ni Mayor Inday Sara (ang caravan) that is why she is the most deserving. She will be the best vice president the Philippines has ever had.”

Source: Philippines News Agency