﻿BBM-Sara proclamation rally expected to gather huge crowd

All roads lead to the Philippine Arena in Sta. Maria, Bulacan on Tuesday for the proclamation rally of the entire BBM-Sara UniTeam as volunteers started to flock to the area as early as Saturday last week.

The proclamation of presidential aspirant Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. and his running-mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte will be the centerpiece of the occasion, which will be also highlighted by the formal introduction of the entire UniTeam’s senatorial ticket.

Preparations for the “big event” have started as early as Saturday morning, with volunteers meticulously putting the final touches until Monday evening to ensure that there will be no hitches when the BBM-Sara UniTeam kicks off its campaign.

At least 25,000 supporters from all over the country are expected to troop to the multi-purpose facility, which is tagged by the Guinness World Records as the world’s largest indoor arena.

The Philippine Arena boasts of a 55,000 seating capacity, but only 25,000 will be allowed to witness the event in deference to health protocols.

UniTeam event organizers said security will be tight, and only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed inside the arena.

The event will start at 4 p.m. and is expected to end around 7 p.m., but not before Marcos and Duterte introduce their official senatorial line-up composed of Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and Juan Miguel Zubiri and former Defense secretary Gilbert Teodoro.

They are joined by former Public Works and Highways secretary Mark Villar, former Palace spokesperson Harry Roque, Rep. Loren Legarda, former senator Jinggoy Estrada, Rep. Rodante Marcoleta, former Quezon City mayor Herbert Bautista, lawyer Larry Gadon, and former senator and Information and Communications Technology secretary Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan II.

Other aspirants are also expected to conduct their proclamation rallies today, but they will be held at smaller venues.

Political analysts said the Marcos-Duterte tandem is definitely the team to beat in the May 2022 elections, as shown by the massive support it has been receiving on the ground and backed by the overwhelming results from all the reputable survey firms in the country.

