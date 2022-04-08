﻿BBM-Sara maintains lead in Mar. 30-Apr. 6 survey

The results of the March 30 and April 6 survey of lobbying and campaign management firm PUBLiCUS showed no movement in the presidential and vice presidential races as UniTeam’s Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte maintained their wide lead over their rivals.

PUBLiCUS released the results Friday “in line with our belief that survey results should be released as close to the survey period as possible to accurately report the state of the race and provide actionable information to voters and candidates for political office.”

Marcos earned the nod of 56 percent of the 1,500 registered voters who participated in the PAHAYAG 2022 First Quarter Survey (PQ1).

Vice President Leni Robredo came in second with 23 percent of the votes, followed by Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso at 9 percent.

Marcos, Robredo, and Domagoso notched statistically insignificant vote share increases of 1, 2, and 1 percent, respectively, as compared to their numbers on the March 9 to 14 survey.

Five percent said they were still undecided.

Davao City Mayor Duterte had a vote share of 58 percent.

Senator Francis Pangilinan (15 percent), Senate President Vicente Sotto III (11 percent), and Dr. Willie Ong (9 percent) were in a three-way statistical tie for third place, considering the 3 percent margin of error.

Duterte and Sotto notched negligible 1 percent increases compared to the March 9 to 14 period; Pangilinan earned a negligible 2 percent increase; and Ong’s numbers dropped by 2 percent.

Only 6 percent of voters said they were still undecided about their vice presidential vote.

Marcos also paced the Pulse Asia survey from March 17 to 21 that sampled 2,400 adults, getting 56 percent against Robredo’s 24 percent, while Duterte had 56 percent to Sotto’s 20 percent.

PQ1 is an independent, non-commissioned nationwide purposive sampling poll.

The 1,500 respondents were randomly drawn by the Singapore office of American firm PureSpectrum from its market research panel of over 200,000 Filipinos.

“PureSpectrum is a US-based panel marketplace with multinational presence. Samples provided by PureSpectrum are not affiliated with any bias or political party. All opinions voiced in the interpretation and analyses of the data are those of the writer and/or project sponsor,” PUBLiCUS said in a news release.

The final survey panel was restricted to registered voters. Parameters based on respondent age, gender, and location were also utilized in the sample formulation in order for the resulting sample to conform more closely to the features of the voting population, as defined by statistics from the Commission on Elections.

The nationwide margin of error is +/- 3 percent. The margin of error in the National Capital Region is +/- ~7 percent, and +/- 6 percent in other regional groupings.

Source: Philippines News Agency