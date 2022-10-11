BBM housing, aid for quake victims mark NHA chief’s new tenure

To celebrate its 47th anniversary, the head of the National Housing Authority (NHA) on Monday highlighted the projects that the agency has undertaken in the past two months under a new leadership.

At a press conference, NHA General Manager Joeben Tai said cited as an example the launch of the government’s Build Better and More housing project, which aims to cater to the housing needs and end the housing backlogs of the country.

Tai, now on his first 71 days in office, said during his first week at the NHA, he approved the release of PHP270 million for the “Emergency Housing Assistance Program,” providing financial assistance to the victims of the magnitude 7 earthquake in the provinces of Abra and Ilocos Sur on July 27.

The distribution was held on Aug. 11, 2022, benefitting 26,280 families.

The NHA also awarded housing units to 431 beneficiaries from San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan on Sept. 6, 2022.

Out of the 431 beneficiaries, 154 were from Pleasant View Residences, 128 families from St. Joseph Ville, 104 families from San Jose del Monte Heights, and 45 from Rising City Village.

Tai also led the unveiling and blessing ceremony of the NHA’s housing project for the members of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) at Malacanang Park, Manila on Sept. 9, 2022.

“This symbolizes the agency’s gratitude to PSG personnel for their courage and continued loyalty in serving the country, especially for their bravery in protecting and ensuring the security and safety of our dear President and his family,” he said.

Tai is also eyeing to renew the NHA charter which is due to expire in 2025

Source: Philippines News Agency