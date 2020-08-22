Bayanihan Grant low usage rate noted in E. Visayas

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) 8 (Eastern Visayas) has urged provincial and local governments in the region to fast-track the utilization of the Bayanihan Grant to cushion the impact of the global health crisis.

In a statement on Friday, DBM-8 chief Imelda Laceras said the region has a low utilization rate of the financial subsidy from the national government, equivalent to one-month of the internal revenue allotment (IRA) of towns and cities and half of one-month IRA share of provinces, for 2020.

Laceras disclosed that of the PHP2.18-billion allocation for the region, a total of PHP1.25-billion was released for the 136 towns, PHP548.77-million for the seven cities, and PHP378.75-million for the six provinces.

As of July 31, only 20 percent of the fund has been obligated in the six provinces, with only Biliran and Samar submitting the utilization report to DBM.

The cities and towns in the region have 51 and 26-percent utilization rates, respectively, with only four cities and 51 towns submitting the report, Laceras said.

“The one-time financial grant meant to boost our war chest against Covid-19 can only be used during a six-month period of a state of calamity nationwide that started on March 16 and will lapse on September 15, if not extended,” she added.

Laceras said they are set to hold a series of virtual meetings with local chief executives next week regarding the matter.

The financial subsidy, which should be solely used for programs and activities to respond to the Covid-19 emergency, was given based on Republic Act No. 11469, or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

As specified, the fund can be used to buy personal protective equipment, test kits, medical supplies, tools and equipment; food, transportation and accommodation expenses for health workers and other personnel of public hospitals; construction, repair, or rental of establishments for confirmed patients and suspects, and other Covid-19 related expenses.

“This cannot be used for cash assistance programs, personnel services expenditures such as salaries, administrative and traveling expenses, registration fees for training, seminars, and conferences, furniture, equipment or appliances for administrative offices, and the purchase of motor vehicles, including ambulances,” Laceras said.

Unused funds will be remitted to the national treasury, she added.

To date, the region has confirmed a total of 2,053 cases, including 1,303 recoveries and seven deaths, based on the monitoring report of the Department of Health. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency