﻿‘Bayanihan’ 3 to administer 5M vaccine doses

The government eyes to administer at least five million doses of Covid-19 jabs during the third run of the “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” massive vaccination drive on February 10 and 11.

Of the 59,419,295 fully vaccinated Filipinos, including those with the single-shot Janssen vaccine, a total of 7,704,701 already have booster shots as of February 2.

National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) co-lead and medical specialist, Dr. Kezia Rosario, said areas with low inoculation rates, especially among senior citizens and those with comorbidities, will be prioritized but all jab sites nationwide must operate.

“Magdadagdag pa tayo ng mga vaccination site, especially dito sa mga eco-zones, industrial parks, sa mga university, sa schools ‘no para din mahanap na natin iyong mga may due for booster doses po (We will also add more vaccination sites, especially in eco-zones areas, industrial parks, inside universities, and schools so that we can find those who are due for booster doses),” she said Saturday at the Laging Handa public briefing.

The national government, in partnership with local government units and the private sector, has also implemented various measures to ramp up booster vaccination.

The “Resbakuna sa Botika at Klinika” program, participated in by private clinics and pharmacies, has so far administered 2,242 booster doses.

The vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 will be initially implemented in six Metro Manila sites on Monday, using reformulated Pfizer jabs.

“Nananawagan po kami sa ating mga magulang, na siguradong sigurado po kami na talagang maganda po ang formulation na ito dahil mas mababa at 91 percent ang efficacy (We want to tell the parents that we are sure about the formulation of the vaccines and they have a 91-percent efficacy),” vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said in a previous statement.

He also cited reports from the United States that there are “very minimal” side effects.

Source: Philippines News Agency