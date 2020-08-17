Bayanihan 2 to benefit all sectors: Baguio solon

House Bill (HB) 6953 or the “Bayanihan 2” that is now with the Congress bicameral committee will cater to all sectors, Baguio Representative Marquez Go said on Monday.

Go said the proposed PHP162-billion fund under the program will pump-up activities in all sectors of the community to recover from the effect of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Lahat ho ng sector sa komunidad kasama dito ay mabibigyan ng tulong pag naipasa na ang batas (all sectors of the community will have a share of assistance once the [Bayanihan] law is passed),” Go said.

He said that the House of Representatives proposed PHP162 billion while the Senate version proposed PHP140 billion. The bicam is considering the Lower House version.

“Bayanihan 2 is aimed at addressing economic recovery efforts amid the continued Covid-19 crisis with the PHP162-billion fund serving as an economic stimulus,” Go said.

He said the bill provides for a distribution of the amount to different government agencies catering to different sectors.

The PhilHealth has an allocation of PHP10 billion; PHP10.5 billion for the Department of Health (DOH) which also finances the emergency hiring and the PHP10,000 monthly risk allowance for health workers; PHP4 billion for the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in setting up of quarantine facilities; PHP20 billion for the Department of Labor’s (DOLE) “cash for work” program for the displaced workers; PHP51 billion for affected businesses; and PHP20 billion to assist farmers and fishermen.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has a PHP10-billion allocation for the livelihood of the transportation sector; PHP10-billion assistance for the tourism industry; PHP3 billion for the State Universities and Colleges (SUCs); PHP1 billion for TESDA’s continuing online skills training; PHP12 billion for the DSWD’s assistance to individuals in crisis; PHP4 billion for the Department of Education’s (DepEd) implementation of the digital education and alternative modality.

An amount of PHP1 billion is also allocated for the local government units (LGUs); PHP820 million for the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) repatriation program; PHP600-million subsidy for qualified students; PHP300-million subsidy for teachers and non-teaching personnel; and PHP180-million assistance to national athletes and coaches.

Go said that Filipinos in all sectors will have a recourse where to ask for a recovery aid, which when approved will be effective until December 31.

The congressman said there is seven sources of money where the government will get the fund for programs — the un-programmed funds and savings from the 2020 national budget, savings from Republic Act 11469 of the “Bayanihan to Heal as One law”, excess revenue collection in 2020, general fund, loans, and foreign borrowing, government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC) cash funds and investments, and the five percent taxes collected from gaming.

Source: Philippines News Agency