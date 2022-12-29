Bay Area ties finals series vs. Ginebra

MANILA: Bay Area Dragons silenced much of the 16,044 fans at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City after drubbing Barangay Ginebra, 99-82, on Game 2 of the Commissioner’s Cup Finals Wednesday.

The Dragons held the Gin Kings to just 16 points in the first quarter before outscoring them, 30-19, in the second to open a 52-35 halftime lead.

Ginebra tried to mount a comeback in the second half, cutting the lead to just five, 68-63, early in the fourth quarter, but a 9-0 run afterward sparked Bay Area’s breakaway.

Andrew Nicholson led the Dragons, who finally won over the Gin Kings after three tries and tied the best-of-seven series at one game apiece, with 30 points, 15 rebounds, one assist, two blocks, and one steal.

Zhu Songwei added 25 points, five rebounds, six assists, and one steal.

Justin Brownlee put up a game-high 32 points on seven triples with 11 rebounds, three assists, and one steals for Ginebra, but he failed to get ample help from the locals with Jamie Malonzo the only other player in double figures with 10 markers.

Both teams will take a full week off before resuming their championship series next Wednesday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, the first PBA game for 2023

