Bathan promoted as NCRPO’s No. 2 man

A week after being promoted to a higher position, Brig. Gen. Nolasco Bathan, was included anew in the latest round of reorganization of ranking police officials.

In an order dated February 12 released on Friday, PNP chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa, approved the designation of Bathan as deputy regional director for administration of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), making him the NCRPO's second highest official.

Bathan, former Southern Police District director, was earlier named as NCRPO's deputy director for operations (DRDO) last Feb. 6.

Bathan replaced Brig. Gen. Herminio Tadeo, who was reassigned as the new director of the Health Service of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Replacing Bathan as the new DRDO of the Metro Manila police is Brig. Gen. Florendo Quibuyen.

Bathan and Quibuyen both belong to the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Class of 89.

Meanwhile, Col. Steve Ludan replaced Quibuyen as Executive Officer of PNP Directorate for Research and Development.

The reassignment of the four police officials took effect on Friday.

Sought for comment, Bathan vowed to remain steadfast and committed to the zeal of excellence, professionalism, integrity, and teamwork.

Thank you for the trust and confidence especially to the Chief of PNP and to my immediate superior, (NCRPO chief) Maj. Gen. (Debold) Sinas, Bathan said in a message.

Bathan was the police officer who grabbed the mobile phone of a television reporter during the coverage of the Traslacion or the procession of the Black Nazarene last month.

Sinas said Bathan and the reporter were able to settle things amicably.

Source: Philippines News Agency