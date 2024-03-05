Batangueño artists push art tourism to draw more visitors

BATANGAS: A group of Batangueño artists is supporting the provincial government's efforts to grow the tourism and hospitality sectors here by adding art tourism to the list of activities for attracting visitors. This was gleaned after the BAtangueñong Grupo sa SIning at Kultura (BAGSIK) announced that it will be spearheading a series of art exhibits and free workshops throughout the summer this year. In an interview on Tuesday, BAGSIK president Remo Valenton said his group's initiative aligns with the Batangas Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office's (PTCAO) ongoing summer tourism campaign. 'Tourists should visit our art galleries and exhibits… the art here is different compared to others. I am proud of the creativity of our local artists,' he told the Philippine News Agency. He said the plan is to encourage tourists to also visit local art hubs such as the Museo ng Batangas, Ap'laya Art Gallery and Studio Angeli Gallery in this city, while they are exploring local beaches and diving sites, which are the province's traditional tourist attractions. BAGSIK is the oldest group of local artists in Batangas which was founded in 1991. The group's efforts to expose local artists to the broader market, including the international arts scene, coincides with the enactment of Republic Act (RA) 11904 or the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act. RA 11904, which lapsed into law in July 2023, seeks to promote and support the development of Philippine creative industries by protecting and strengthening the rights and capacities of creative firms, artists, artisans, creators, workers, indigenous cultural communities, content providers and stakeholders in the creative industries. Valenton said BAGSIK's mission is not limited to advancing the interests of local painters and sculptors, as they also advocate for Batangueño artisans, such as the "balisong" (butterfly knife) blacksmiths. Leveraging the new law, balisong makers and other traditional craftsmen are being encouraged to add a distinctive insignia on their products as a means of branding them as 'Made in Batangas' for marketing purposes, but also to protect their intellectual property rights. He said the provincial art scene is poised to thrive due to the provincial government's support and the passage of legislation that empowers artists and artisans. 'I feel that art is alive in the province because there are more local artists and groups promoting it. We are happy with the support of the provincial government when local artists come together to promote our local culture because of art,' Valenton said. He said the younger generation of local artists have embraced the culture and heritage and is committed to further develop their craft. BAGSIK is conducting free workshops and will be distributing free materials this summer for youths interested in exploring their artistic side, he added. Source: Philippines News Agency