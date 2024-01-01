Batangas to boost agri productivity, food dev’t efforts in 2024

BATANGAS CITY: The provincial government aims to boost agricultural productivity this year by expanding programs enhancing the overall capabilities of farmers and fisherfolk. In an interview with the Philippine News Agency on New Year's Day, Dr. Rod Bautista, head of the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPAg), shared that the province has partnered with various government agencies to realize its goals in 2024. He said Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas has led the Provincial Agricultural and Fisheries Extension Systems (PAFES) on programs dedicated to coconut development, "kapeng barako" branding, yellow corn project and livestock, among others. The PAFES aims to strengthen the collaboration between DA, local government units, the academe and private sector in bringing extension services to the grassroots level amid the challenges of devolution. 'Our big project is the proposed fish port in San Pascual-Batangas area. We have already conducted site inspection together with the Philippine Fisherie s Development Authority and other consultants to have an adjustment for other preparation,' he said. Bautista said the construction will start either this month or in February and they are targeting its completion before the end of 2024. He said his office found the project to be feasible as the province is the gateway to Regions 6 (Western Visayas) and 7 (Central Visayas). He said the fish port can later be developed into a food terminal. Additionally, the provincial government has recently launched a training center called 'Hubugan ng Isipan ng Magsasaka at Mangingisda' (Molding the Minds of Farmers and Fisherfolk) in Batangas City. The OPAg is eyeing to improve the technical know-how of local farmers and fishermen by providing additional training and knowledge for high-value crops in coordination with the Agricultural Training Institute. Meanwhile, the provincial government is also focused on growing the corn industry in consideration of the high demand for yellow corn by the livestock industry of Bat angas. Bautista recognizes that the closure of Central Azucarera Don Pedro, Inc. (CADPI) that operates in Nasugbu has made an impact. 'The program of the provincial government with the Department of Agriculture-Calabarzon (DA-4A) is to encourage sugarcane farmers to convert to corn. What we want is as long as there is a proper market. We shall facilitate the meeting between the producers and the market,' he added. Likewise, the provincial government has entered into a memorandum of agreement with the Philippine Coconut Authority to allow the use of its lands for coconut seedling production. Bautista is positive that the initial development of the 10-hectare lot located in San Juan town shall increase the production of coconut in the province. He added that another property of the provincial government along the shoreline for salt production shall be developed in coordination with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR). Source: Philippines News Agency