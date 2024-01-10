Batangas leadership studying operations of various fish ports

BATANGAS CITY: The provincial government here is using insights gleaned from other fish ports in Calabarzon and elsewhere in the country to guide the imminent construction of a modern food terminal in Batangas. Governor Hermilando Mandanas recently announced that in 2024, his administration will start building a food transport hub on a sprawling coastal property in the province. The new food terminal is envisioned to expedite the transport of food throughout Southern Luzon while creating thousands of jobs for Batangueños. In an interview with the Philippine News Agency on Wednesday, Batangas Provincial Agriculturist Rod Bautista disclosed that Mandanas himself visited Quezon province on Tuesday to take part in a 'benchmarking activity' at the Lucena Fish Port Complex. The governor's visit coincided with the implementation of the "Hapag Isdaan ng Mamamayan (Fish for the Masses)' project, an initiative of the fish port's administration. He added that Mandanas and his staff met with Lucena Fish Port Complex Port Manager Custodio Balaoing, Jr. as well as officials of the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) - Lucena for an ocular inspection and consultative meeting. The said visit has caused them to gain relevant information on fish port operations, design, and facilities as well as information regarding income generation of a fish port. 'We recognize the crucial role of the government to provide post-harvest facilities that shall improve the agriculture and fishing industry of the province and its nearby areas, Bautista said.' Additionally, they are preparing a pre-feasibility study of the project and cost-benefit analysis following the recommendations provided by the PFDA. Gaining more knowledge regarding the proper operational and organizational procedures is required for a regional fish port operation, he said. 'Our visit yesterday was of great help, especially teaching fishermen and vendors on product handling to reduce wastage due to more careful and modern handling of catches,' Bautista ad ded. The Hapag Isdaan ng Mamamayan Fish Port is under the supervision of a Technical Working Group, led by Mandanas himself, with the Provincial Agriculturist, Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO), and the Provincial Engineer's Office as members. In November 2023, Mandanas also visited the General Santos Fish Port Complex in South Cotabato which is recognized as the second largest fish port in the country. Meanwhile, Bautista said they are also planning to visit the Navotas Fish Port Complex, the oldest and biggest fish port, to have an additional projection in their studies. Source: Philippines News Agency