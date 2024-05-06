SAN NICOLAS: Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas has called Taal Volcano Island (TVI) a 'no man's land' and said that his office continues to forbid people from setting foot there for their own safety. In an interview on Monday, Mandanas said residents and visitors alike will continue to be barred from entering TVI, especially in the wake of a series of grassfires last week that left portions of the 23-square kilometer island charred. He referred to the video material captured by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology's (Phivolcs) Agoncillo Observation Station (VTAG) showing the extent of the quickly-spreading wildfires' devastation on the southwest tip of TVI. Taal Volcano remains on Alert Level 1, which means it continues to be restive and therefore, being close to it is particularly dangerous, Mandanas said. 'We will be strictly monitoring the area. Whatever happens, we are prepared to respond, we have the necessary materials and equipment to respond immediately in case of emergency,' he told the Philippine News Agency. Mandanas shared that the provincial government has started its preparations since the eruption of Taal volcano on January 12, 2020. While there is no indication of an imminent eruption, he said the Provincial Social Welfare Development Office (PSWDO) and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) are ready to assist the locals in case such a scenario occurs. He said the PDRRMO remains on full alert in closely monitoring developments of abnormal scenarios on the island. It is also very important to clear some grass to avoid any possible grassfire occurrences amid the hot and dry season, according to the governor. Mandanas said the province is ready to welcome tourists this summer but reminds them to take precautionary measures to ensure their personal safety at all times. In a separate interview, Fire Officer 1st Class Erold Camacho of San Nicolas Fire Station said the grassfires may have been lit up by unattended campfires of fishermen who m ay have been cooking food. 'We found several traces of leftovers, which they failed to secure. Because of the strong winds in the island, it reached the grass and caused the grassfire,' Camacho said in Filipino. He added his team failed to respond immediately due to the isolated location of the island. The blaze, which began Thursday afternoon, was declared out the following day at 4:15 a.m., he said. Camacho is urging law enforcement agencies to 'expand the awareness of the constituents' to avoid similar incidents. He said locals should understand that the TVI is a restricted area for human activities as it is part of the Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) declared by the Phivolcs. Source: Philippines News Agency