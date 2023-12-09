Batangas Government Commits to Protecting Verde Island Passage and Taal Volcano

Batangas - In celebration of its 442nd Foundation Day on Friday, the Batangas provincial government has emphasized the preservation of its natural wonders, focusing on the Verde Island Passage (VIP) and the Taal Volcano Protected Landscape (TVPL).

According to Philippines News Agency, Governor Hermilando Mandanas, during the ceremonies at the capitol, stated that his administration is dedicated to safeguarding and enhancing the province's natural and cultural sites. This commitment includes efforts to have the TVPL and the VIP recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, reflecting the theme of this year's celebration, 'Batangas: Melting Pot of Rich Diversity, Gateway to Prosperity.' The VIP, a renowned center of marine biodiversity, is part of the coral triangle, which the United Nations identifies as a crucial source of the world's food supply.

The provincial government has officially petitioned for VIP and Taal to be elevated to World Heritage site status. Lindsay Barrientos, Deputy Executive Director of the Philippine National Commission for UNESCO, acknowledged the formal request, viewing it as a testament to the provincial leaders' earnest intent to protect their resources. Barrientos revealed plans to include both sites in the tentative list of UNESCO nominees before February 2024, stressing the urgency of document submission, as the next opportunity for submission would not arise for another decade.

UNESCO's criteria for World Heritage List inclusion demand that sites demonstrate outstanding universal value and meet at least one of 10 selection criteria.

Additionally, the Foundation Day celebration honored outstanding citizens who have significantly contributed to the province's growth and cultural identity. The "Dangal ng Batangan" Awards recognized achievements in various fields, including the arts, public service, and military. Awardees included Peter Caringal (Dance), Edwin Barrion (Architecture), Loriel Castillo (Visual Arts), Lionel Guico (Music), Lt. Lilian Magsino (ret.) (Military), Alfred Buenafe (Medicine), Gregorio Catapang Jr. (Military), and Gaudencio Cardinal Rosales (Eminent Person).

Governor Mandanas emphasized the occasion as a moment to appreciate the efforts of Batangueños in shaping the province's identity, focusing on building a spirit of nobility and bravery among its citizens.