Batangas factory delivers 1st aircraft seats to Airbus

MANILA: The Tanauan City plant of aircraft parts maker Collins Aerospace has delivered its first seating shipment to Airbus. In a statement Thursday, the unit of the world's largest aerospace and defense company RTX, said its delivery to Airbus will include its Meridian main cabin seat. The Philippine-made Meridian main cabin seats will now fly on Airbus' narrow-body fleet for a more comfortable and spacious flying experience for airline passengers. 'Adding main cabin seating production to our Philippines facility is a critical milestone in the future of Collins' seating business,' Collins Aerospace vice president and general manager for aircraft seating Christophe Blanc said. Collins' Philippine plant has been operating since 2012, manufacturing cabin interior products, such as galleys, galley inserts, oxygen equipment, and lavatories. It recently added cabin seating production. Blanc added that Collins targets to triple its seating assembly capacity this year with orders coming from 14 customers across the globe for multiple original equipment manufacturer linefits and several retrofits. 'The continued growth of our seating operations in the Philippines not only represents new business and additional jobs in the local area but provides crucial proximate seating support for our customers in the Asia Pacific region,' he added. Source: Philippines News Agency