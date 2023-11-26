Batangas boosts sales of farmers, fishers with bazaar

The provincial government here is capitalizing on the Christmas season demand to promote local agricultural products and boost the livelihood of Batangueño farmers and fisherfolk. The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPAg) is holding the 'Barakahan sa Kapitolyo' (Camaraderie at the Capitol), a holiday bazaar where locally grown goods are sold fresh and at farmgate prices. The bazaar opened on Friday and will run until Dec. 24. OPAg head Rod Bautista told the Philippine News Agency on Sunday that the project allows local producers to sell their products directly to the consumer, eliminating the need for intermediaries. 'The OPAg tracked more than PHP3 million gross sales earned by our farmers, fishermen and other local producers in the province,' he said. Bautista said scores of food producers from the towns of Bauan, Cuenca, Ibaan, Laurel, San Jose, San Juan, San Pascual, Rosario and the City of Lipa, among others, are participating in the event. He said the highly sought-after maliputo fish (g iant trevally) will be available at reasonable prices at the bazaar. Maliputo is an indigenous fish found in Taal Lake. 'We are opening this project to the public so tourists can see what Batangas has to offer. This will strengthen the (provincial) economy, innovate local products and give the province its identity,' Bautista said. Source: Philippines News Agency