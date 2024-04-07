BATANG LASSA BRIDGE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY YEAR END

SIBU, The construction of the Batang Lassa bridge connecting Pulau Bruit and Daro town (in Mukah division) via a coastal road network is expected to be completed in December this year. Daro state assemblyman Safiee Ahmad said construction works had hit a completion rate of 91.36 per cent as of March 25. He said the Batang Lassa bridge is one of the bridge projects by the Sarawak government in coastal areas, besides the Batang Paloh bridge in the Semop state constituency and the Batang Igan bridge in the Jemoreng state constituency. 'InsyaAllah, the people will no longer need to use ferries during the Adilfitri celebration in 2025,' he told Bernama today. Spanning 2.43 kilometres across the Batang Lassa River, the RM597.58 million project officiated in 2019 is the state's longest bridge to cross over a river. Meanwhile, Safiee said in anticipation of Hari Raya Aidilfitri next week, ferry services will be increased from two ferries to three. The operation hours will be extended until midnight, which will shorten the waiting time for vehicles to board the ferry by 30 minutes, he added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency