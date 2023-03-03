Batac hospital offers free cancer screening tests

LAOAG CITY: Free screening for the early detection of colon, breast, cervical, lung, liver, prostate, head, and neck cancers began on Friday at the covered court of the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center (MMMHandMC) in Batac City, Ilocos Norte.

The Batac hospital is one of the 31 cancer treatment sites of the Department of Health (DOH) designated to conduct free screening and consultations to promote early cancer detection and improve treatment outcomes.

In time for the 55th founding anniversary of the premiere hospital in Northern Luzon, DOH officer-in-charge Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire made the rounds at the hospital and met with juvenile patients.

She highlighted the crucial roles of primary care and specialty care services to support the government's universal healthcare program and ensure that Filipinos have equitable access to quality and affordable health care goods and services.

“As part of our efforts towards realizing Universal Health Care, the cancer assistance fund (CAF) was developed and implemented to increase the accessibility of specialty cancer care services,” said Vergeire, adding that the DOH has allotted around PHP500 million to assist patients with cancer.

The cancer benefit package covers outpatient and inpatient services, including but not limited to diagnostics, therapeutic procedures, medicines, treatment and management services, and other care-related components of cancer.

To date, Dr. Mercy Grace Kindipan, oncologist of the MMMHandMC, reported that 573 active cancer patients are enrolled under the cancer assistance program of the hospital.

Funded through a mixed use of government sources including the sin tax law, the cancer assistance fund is designed to complement existing financial support mechanisms in public and private facilities.

Patients can avail of the CAF in identified cancer treatment sites like the Batac hospital, which now serves as a one-stop-shop for cancer screening and treatment.

“Napakalaking tulong sa ating kagawaran ang mga ganitong inisyatibo upang mapadali at maging abot-kamay sa mga Pilipino ang essential medical services (Initiatives like this will be of big help in making essential medical services more accessible and affordable for Filipinos)," said Vergeire.

“The DOH is overwhelmed and inspired to do more in bettering access for our countrymen, and we guarantee that we will not falter in working to increase coverage of free health and medical services,” Vergeire added.

She was joined by Field Implementation and Coordination Team for North Luzon Undersecretary Enrique Tayag, Region 1 Center for Health Development Regional Director Paula Paz Sydiongco and Assistant Regional Director Rodolfo Antonio Albornoz, MMMHMC Medical Center chief Dr. Maria Lourdes Otayza, and other officials of the hospital.

Source: Philippines News Agency