Batac hospital holds capacity building against Covid 19

The State run Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center (MMMH and MC) here continues to conduct capacity building activities to empower various health facilities around Ilocos Norte in handling persons under investigation (PUI) with the novel coronavirus (Covid 19).

Jhey ar O. Mangati, Health Education and Promotions Officer of MMMH and MC, on Tuesday said the activity is being participated by private and government hospitals in the province.

These hospitals included the Laoag City General Hospital and Governor Roque Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital, which were both identified as institutions capable to handle Covid 19 PUIs.

Other participating private hospitals are the Karmelli Hospital and Black Nazarene Hospital.

During the activity, a simultaneous lecture and demonstration led by Dr. Marie Joyce U. Santos, infectious diseases specialist of MMMH and MC, was conducted wherein the proper collection of specimens from PUIs or swabbing as well as the right way of donning and doffing of personal protective equipment were taught to the health workers.

Medical supplies were also distributed by MMMH and MC to the participating hospitals.

Mangati emphasized the importance of the said activity as it was not only an initiative to ensure the protection of our Ilocano health workers whose roles are vital during these times but, most importantly, that the health facilities and manpower in the province are effectively and efficiently maximized.

Dr. Maria Lourdes K. Otayza, Medical Center Chief II of the MMMH and MC, said the capacity building activity initiated by the hospital was in line with its commitment to protecting local communities particularly those in the grassroots, saying, patients should have the option to be treated here in the province and not to be transferred in Metro Manila.

We should not short change the communities that we serve as it remains our duty to develop and strengthen our capability being a front lining facility of the Department of Health in Northern Luzon area, Otayza emphasized.

The MMMHMC is one of the 18 identified centers for emerging and re emerging infectious diseases in the Philippines.

Last week, the Ilocos Norte board enjoined officials from the Provincial Health Office, Laoag International Airport, and MMMH and MC to strengthen its preparedness to prevent the entry of Covid 19 in Ilocos Norte.

Source: Philippines News Agency