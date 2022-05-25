Batac earmarks P2-M medical trust fund for indigents

The city government of Batac has turned over a check worth PHP2 million to the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center (MMMH&MC) to be used as a medical trust fund for indigent patients seeking hospital assistance.

Batac Mayor Albert D. Chua confirmed this on Monday as the city medical trust fund aims to provide immediate assistance to less fortunate in-patient and out-patient residents of Batac on their hospital bills, medicines, and diagnostic procedures.

“The trust fund will prioritize the indigents, needy, and less fortunate with hospital expenses which are not covered by the [Philippine Health Insurance Corporation],” said Chua as he added this is now the fourth tranche of the medical trust fund handed to the Batac hospital.

With a readily available amount, residents who wish to avail of hospital assistance may visit the City Social Welfare and Development Office to know more about the mechanics of the program.

The mayor hopes that the trust fund will serve its purpose of enhancing the social protection and health programs of the city.

Previously, the city government of Batac and the management of MMMH&MC signed a memorandum of agreement and data sharing agreement on the implementation of the medical assistance program.

With the rising cost of basic commodities, Batac residents like Irene Ringor from Tabug village have lauded the city government for prioritizing the health and welfare of the people, particularly during this time of the pandemic.

“Batac residents like me are blessed to have a caring government led by our mayor, Albert Chua. I hope the trust fund will benefit those who truly need it most,” she said.

Source: Philippine News Agency