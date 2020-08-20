Batac City earmarks P100-M for agri development

Some PHP100 million has been allotted for the growth of the agriculture sector here to help boost rice, corn, and other high-value commercial crops productivity this year.

In an interview during the launch of the third rice paddy art held at the Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) here on Thursday, Mayor Albert Chua said the city government is optimistic that the amount will help subsidize production cost of local farmers. At the same time, the amount is a show of support to the university and to the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) in their mandate to increase rice production in this time of pandemic crisis.

“Why should I boast about this? Because in rice alone, we (are targeting) to spend almost PHP40 million for this year’s rice cropping season,” Chua said, adding that the city government is currently enjoying the support of MMSU and PhilRice to meet the city’s production target not only in rice but also on corn, tobacco, and garlic.

Chua said the city government has still got the substantial number of farmers who are willing to help work out the production target, because based on the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA), Batac City has a workforce of 5,900 farmers and that “we will continue to improve the listing for those who are tilling the 4,100 hectares of arable lands.”

The mayor said he is not worried about the agricultural output of the city (this year) because “we still have this second cropping season, plus our modern farm mechanization program that is being funded by the PHP100 million allotted budget”.

By November, Chua said the city government will unload the PHP30 million worth of post-harvest facilities to take care of its rice commercialization program.

Banking on the city’s rice productivity efforts and tourism, Chua said, “we could increase our agricultural production that would empower our farmers by way of complementing the support of the national government, and entice more tourist to visit our place because of this elegant paddy art of MMSU (that we are launching today).”

Going through in the same vein is the plan to sustain and support the city’s Zanjera, or the irrigators’ association so that there would be enough water to take care of the crops.

Chua said this would be accomplished by the unloading of 600 units of mechanized water pumps to rice-producing barangays of the city in November this year.

“How I wish we could continue our partnership with MMSU and PhilRice so that we could increase the production of the province’s arable areas that are fast depleting,” Chua said, hoping the road networks in the barangays will be completed to give way to the development of sloping areas for food production.

Source : Philippines News Agency