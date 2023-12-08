Latest News

Batac City Celebrates Gastronomic Heritage with Traditional Delicacies

Batac City - Batac City's fiesta celebration at the Imelda Cultural Center featured an array of traditional Ilocano delicacies, showcasing the city's rich culinary heritage. The event took place on Friday, bringing together residents and visitors with native snacks such as "lubi-lubi," "suman," "bibingka," "bilo-bilo," and "dudol."

According to Philippines News Agency, the event was a tribute to the city's gastronomic heritage, preserved through generations. The tradition of making lubi-lubi, a process involving boiled bananas or cassava, grated coconut, margarine or butter, and sugar, has long been a social activity in Ilocano culture. The preparation of these delicacies, which also includes the famous Batac empanada, is a community effort, involving all 43 barangays and local farmers' organizations. Despite the influx of fast food chains and restaurants, Batac residents have managed to sustain their culinary traditions. These native snacks play a significant role in local celebrations such as fiestas, Christmas, and other festivities, often leaving a lasting impression on first-time visitors.

