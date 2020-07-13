Bataan’s 3 new Covid-19 cases all have travel history to MM

Governor Albert Garcia on Monday announced that this province has logged three new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) based on the latest report of the Provincial Health Office (PHO).

Garcia said the total number of those infected with Covid-19 rose to 261 with 80 active cases or those who have not yet recovered.

The new confirmed cases, he said, have travel history to Metro Manila. They are a 42-year-old male, 61-year-old male and 27-year-old male overseas Filipino worker, all from Limay town.

The number of recoveries from Covid-19, on the other hand, increased to 171 after a 28-year-old male from Bagac and a 33-year-old, also male from Orani, were reported to have tested negative of coronavirus.

The reported number of deaths remains at 10.

The PHO said 320 individuals are still waiting for their Covid-19 test results while 261 were found positive, and 5,006 have already been tested negative out of the total of 5,587 who have undergone laboratory exam.

The governor reiterated his appeal to his constituents to strictly follow health and security protocols to curb the spread of the dreaded disease.

“Sa simpleng pagsunod sa mga alituntunin, kagaya ng pagsusuot ng face mask sa tuwing lalabas ng tahanan, hindi lamang ang ating mga sarili ang maiiwas sa panganib na dulot ng Covid-19 kundi pati rin ang mga taong ating makasasalamuha sa araw-araw. Mas mapapababa pa nito ang tsansang mahawahan ka o makahawa ka ng iba (By simply following the rules, such as wearing face mask every time we go out of the house, we are not only protecting ourselves but also the people we interact with daily. The chance of getting infected or infecting others is lower),” he said. (

Source: Philippines News Agency