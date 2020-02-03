Bataan town to build housing units for fire victims

The construction of the multi-million peso permanent housing project for fire victims in Orion town, this province will start soon.

Orion Mayor Antonio Raymundo said funds for site development will come from the newly-created Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development (DHSUD) while the National Housing Authority (NHA) shoulders the budget for the housing units.

The mayor said construction will be by phase because of the huge cost the project will entail.

Inabot ng isang taon pero sisimulan na first phase kaya magkakaroon na ng katuparan lalo na sa mga nasunugan (It took one year, but the first phase will start. Thus, there will be fulfillment of the project, especially for the fire victims) Raymundo said.

He said that fund for site development is about PHP120 million while PHP220 million was earmarked for the initial phase of construction of the housing units.

About 2,500 housing units will be built to complete the whole project, the mayor said.

To be given priority to occupy the units are 1,089 families who were rendered homeless by the fire in Sitio Depensa, Barangay Capunitan last Jan. 29.

Mid-rise building ang gagawin kaya makakamenos sa (will be constructed that is why it saves) space, Raymundo said. It was learned that each dwelling has an area of 38 square meters, including a hallway.

Governor Albert Garcia said the municipal and provincial governments shared funds for the purchase of the 11-hectare lot in Barangay Daan-Pare, Orion for the project.

He added that they also asked for the help of a well-known architect who did not rush the preparation of the plan, thinking of the welfare of the beneficiaries.

Pinagsama-sama ang lahat ng magagandang aspect ng iba't ibang housing facilities. Pinag-aralan sa buong Pilipinas at sa ibang bansa upang makita kung ano ilalagay para kapag lumipat ang ating mga kababayan, magiging maganda na ang kanilang buhay (The beautiful aspects of different housing facilities were consolidated. It was studied throughout the Philippines and other countries in order to see what will be put in so that when our constituents transfer, their lives will be better), Garcia said.

He said the relocation site will have a park so children can play without worry of accidents, a new school building that will offer the K-12 curriculum, a daycare center within the housing project and a health center.

Also, the housing site will have a basketball court, fish drying area and a talipapa (small market).

May special feature ito. Kinonsidera namin na maraming mangingisda kaya lalagyan ng parang marina o yacht club para sa safe at secure na paradahan ng bangka malapit sa kanilang tirahan. May seawall at may guardiya ito kaya safety (It has special feature. We considered that there are many fishermen, thus something like a marina or yacht club will be placed for safe and secure parking for their boats near their residence), Garcia said.

Source: Philippines News Agency