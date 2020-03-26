Bataan town releases P15.5-M for food packs, hygiene kits

The municipal government here announced on Thursday the release of PHP15.5 million for the purchase, preparation and distribution of food packs and hygiene kits to 46 villages while under the enhanced community quarantine.

Mayor Maria Angela Garcia said each food pack contains three cans of sardines, two canned tuna, three cans of corned beef and five kilos of rice while the hygiene pack has three soaps, six detergents and a liter of disinfectant.

“Dahil ‘Stay At Home’ ang mahigpit na ipinapatupad sa quarantine, hinihiling po namin na makiisa ang lahat para sa maayos na proseso ng ‘door to door’ distribution (Because ‘Stay at Home’ is strictly implemented for the quarantine, we ask for the cooperation of all to have an orderly door to door distribution),” she said.

Garcia said personnel of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office will go around and announce the schedule of distribution for each village.

The mayor asked villagers to place a chair or bench at their gate during the distribution where the food and hygiene packs will be left.

She urged the villagers to no longer shake the hands of the distributors or go near them to maintain the social distancing policy.

For those who are not so much in need of the food ration, she asked them to forego the food and hygiene packs in favor of the needy.

“Dahil hindi tayo sigurado kung matatapos na sa April 12 ang enhanced community quarantine, ang lahat ay pinakikiusapang sinupin ang ating supply ng pagkain at essential goods (Since we are not sure if the enhanced community quarantine will end on April 12, we are appealing to all to conserve their supply of food and essential goods),” Garcia said.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY