Bataan town holds simple Rizal Day commemoration

This agricultural town on Monday held a simple but meaningful commemoration of the 123rd year of the martyrdom of national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal.

Rizal was executed by the Spaniards in Bagumbayan, now the Rizal Park, on December 30, 1896.

The short program started with the singing of the national anthem and wreath-laying at the monument of the hero in the town plaza.

Mayor Aida Macalinao and Vice Mayor Jun Espino led the laying of the heart-shaped red and white wreath of flowers at the foot of the monument.

They were joined by members of the Sangguniang Bayan, municipal department heads and members of the town's police force and Bureau of Fire Protection.

Macalinao said Samal is among 11 towns and city in Bataan remembering the martyrdom of the country's national hero. Other towns in the province also observed Rizal Day last Friday.

Ito pinaka-importante sa araw na ito na sana ang mga ginawa ni Rizal ay hindi natin malimutan at maging magandang ehemplo para sa mga kabataan (This is what's most important, on this day, I hope the works of Rizal will not be forgotten and be a good example to the youth), the mayor said.

She said that the hero's good deeds will be remembered all-year round.

Ang ginawa niya para sa bayan ay kailangan nating panghawakan para tuluy-tuloy tayo sa paggawa ng mabuti sa ating kapwa (We should hold on to what he did for the nation so that we could continuously do good deeds to our fellowmen), Macalinao said.

