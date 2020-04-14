Bataan town establishes 2 patient care centers

This mountain town adjacent to the West Philippines Sea has established two patient care centers to serve residents who are considered persons under monitoring (PUMs) and patients under investigation (PUIs) with mild status.

Michelle Pillagara, secretary of Mayor Rommel del Rosario, said over the weekend that the facilities are located at Mt. Zion, a former retreat house now owned by Genesis Bus Corporation, and at the guest house of the National Power Corporation (NPC).

She said that their town chief executive and the Sangguniang Bayan placed their municipality under extreme enhanced community quarantine and strictly see to it that no returning residents, both from Metro Manila and abroad considered as PUM, go straight to their homes unless first quarantined for 14 days.

Even those considered as mild PUIs have an exclusive place at Mt. Zion while those who were hospitalized for pregnancy and post-operative cases also have to undergo quarantine at the NPC guest house, Pillagara said.

“Hindi sila pinauuwi ng diretso sa mga bahay nila, kailangan mag-quarantine muna sila ng 14 days (They were not allowed to go straight to their houses, they need to undergo quarantine for 14 days),” the mayor’s secretary said.

Personnel of the municipal health office and the rural health unit serve as front-liners in the two facilities while police and town marshals provide safety and security. Employees of the municipal social welfare and development prepare the food for those in the centers.

Bagac is one of the few towns in the province with zero case of Covid-19. Others are Dinalupihan, Pilar and Morong.

With confirmed cases are Orani, Samal, Abucay, Balanga City, Orion, Limay, Hermosa and Mariveles

Source: Philippines News Agency