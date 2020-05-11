Bataan reports 3 new Covid-19 cases, 3 recoveries

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in this province has risen to 110 and the number of those who recovered from the dreaded disease is fast catching up with three new recoveries, the latest report from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) said.

Governor Albert Garcia on Sunday night said that for four days from Wednesday to Saturday, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases stood at 107 but on Sunday three were added to the list.

The latest cases are a two-year-old girl from Dinalupihan, an 11-year-old boy from Pilar and a 49-year-old man from this city.

Garcia, however, considered as good news the recovery of three health workers, which brought the total number of those who recovered to 40. The number of deaths remained at five.

The new recoveries are a 33-year-old and a 29-year-old, both females, from Pilar and a 24-year-old male from Abucay.

They were released from hospital confinement but like the others, they were transferred to facilities designated by the Department of Health (DOH) for their 14 days of post-discharge quarantine.

From January 31 to the present, the governor said 2,169 have undergone laboratory test for the virus with 1,528 found negative and the rest still waiting for the results.

Source: Philippines News Agency