Bataan reports 3 more Covid-19 recoveries

The provincial Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Covid–19 reported Tuesday that three more patients recovered from coronavirus disease 2019, bringing to 10 the number of recoveries in the province.

Governor Albert Garcia, who is also chair of the IATF, said those who were discharged from the patient care center on Tuesday were a 72-year-old man from Orion and a 23-year-old and 56-year-old, both female, from Limay town.

Garcia said the three, as well as the seven who recovered earlier, were held in a facility designated by the Department of Health (DOH) where they completed 14 days of post-discharge quarantine.

The IATF also said the number of confirmed Covid–19 cases in the province remained at 23 with 10 recoveries and three deaths. Ten patients are still confined to the hospital.

Likewise, there are 3,494 persons under monitoring (PUMs), 832 mild patients under investigation (PUIs) and 140 moderate to severe PUIs.

The towns with Covid-19 cases are Orani, Samal, Abucay, Balanga City, Orion, Limay and Mariveles. With zero cases, on the other hand, are Dinalupihan, Hermosa, Pilar, Bagac, and Morong.

“Please stay at home,” Garcia continuously appealed to residents.

Meanwhile, Bishop Ruperto Santos of the Diocese of Balanga has composed different prayers in this time of crisis brought about by Covid-19.

The Bataan prelate wrote a prayer for the prevention and control of the dreaded disease to be recited on Sundays. Prayers for PUIs and PUMs are to be recited on Mondays, for health workers on Tuesdays, for essential service providers on Wednesdays, for government leaders of this province on Thursdays, and for those who died due to Covid-19 on Fridays.

For Saturdays, Santos wrote a prayer for the men and women in uniform.

“It is of great help for us to pray for those serving us, and a call for them to hold on to God, to turn and trust Him all the more,” the bishop said in a statement.

“As I go around Bataan and with those checkpoints, I find them very courteous and accommodating. They are helpful and so diligent with their duties. I am thankful to them, the Diocese prays for them,” Santos said.

“As the line of first defense in our fight against the invisible enemy Covid-19 and to fulfill their patriotic duty of to protect and to serve, we have also to pray for our dedicated and devoted men and women in uniform” the prelate added. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency