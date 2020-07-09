Bataan registers 6 new Covid-19 cases

Governor Albert Garcia announced on Thursday that the province has logged six new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) based on the latest report of the Provincial Health Office (PHO).

Garcia said the total number of infections rose to 240.

Four new cases are from the town of Mariveles — a 26-year-old female, 56-year-old female, 32-year-old male, and a 30-year-old male. The two others are a 42-year-old male from here and a 33-year-old female from Pilar town.

With the addition of the six, the governor said the number of active cases climbed to 62.

Garcia said the total recoveries rose to 168 after eight patients recovered from the dreaded disease as per PHO report on Wednesday.

Six of them are from Orani — a one-year-old boy, a 41-year-old male, a 76-year-old male, a 19-year-old male, a 33-year-old male, and a 32-year-old female.

The other two are from the city – a 38-year-old female and a 32-year-old male.

The number of deaths, on the other hand, remained at 10.

Based on the PHO report, there were 5,235 who have undergone laboratory tests for Covid-19 since January 31.

Of this number, 240 turned out positive, 4,640 were found negative while 355 are still waiting for the result.

The governor reminded his constituents to strictly follow the health and safety protocols to stem the spread of Covid-19 in the province.

Source: Philippines News Agency