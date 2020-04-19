Bataan People’s Center now patient care hub for health workers

The Bataan People’s Center (BPC) at the capitol compound here was designated as patient care center for health workers of the government-run Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) in this city, Governor Albert Garcia announced on Sunday.

In a statement, he said eight health workers considered as probable cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and waiting for swabbing procedures are quarantined in individualized tents of the center.

Garcia said BPC will house BGHMC workers who show signs of possible exposure or are displaying mild symptoms.

He also said hospital employees showing symptoms of Covid-19, on the other hand, were already confined at BGHMC.

Last Friday, the hospital was designated for exclusive use of Covid-19 patients after 42 health workers tested positive for the virus.

Garcia said more than 200 hospital workers who tested negative of the virus were billeted in various hotels in the province while those who did not show symptoms but waiting for swab test results were quartered in a safe place inside BGHMC “for effective monitoring.”

The health workers quarantined at the people’s center were placed under the care of the Provincial Health Office, BGHMC and Philippine Red Cross. The Philippine National Police, Capitol Security Intelligence Unit and security guards are in charge of their security.

“Huwag po kayong mag-alala, hindi po natin pinababayaan ang ating mga medical front-liners na talaga namang walang sawang tumutulong upang masagip ang buhay ng ating mga kababayan (Do not worry, we are not neglecting our medical front-liners who are indeed not getting tired of helping save the lives of our province-mates),” Garcia said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Health Office (PHO) on Saturday reported that the latest confirmed Covid-19 case in this province was a two-week-old baby boy, who became the youngest so far hit by the dreaded virus here.

The governor said with the addition of the infant and two others as of 12 noon on Saturday, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases jumped from 77 Friday night to 80.

Garcia said the other two new patients were a 36-year-old woman from Limay and a 59-year-old man from Balanga City.

A month-old baby boy from Mariveles was also infected by the dreaded virus on April 5 but has recovered and already been released from hospital confinement last April 15 but still undergoing 14 days of post-discharge quarantine along with 14 others.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 in the province remained at four. Source: Philipines News Agency