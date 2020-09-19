Bataan logs 63 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

BALANGA CITY, Bataan – The number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) fatalities in this province has reached 29 as the Provincial Health Office (PHO) reported two more deaths as of Thursday night.

The PHO also reported 63 new infections in the province, bringing the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 1,881 with 889 on active status.

Governor Albert Garcia said on Friday that the new fatalities were a 66-year-old woman from Mariveles and a 66-year-old man from Limay.

Of the 63 new confirmed cases, Garcia said 23 came from Mariveles, 19 from Orion, 14 from Limay, four from Dinalupihan, and one each from Orani, Abucay, and Balanga City.

Garcia said contact tracing showed that 33 of the new cases had close contact with those earlier tested positive of the virus.

Meanwhile, the PHO reported 25 new recoveries that brought the total number of those who have been cured to 963.

Of 18,576 who have undertaken Covid-19 tests, 1,881 were confirmed positive, 16,232 tested negative, and 463 are still waiting for the results. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency